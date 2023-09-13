Sara Ali Khan’s advice for Ibrahim Ali Khan before his debut: “Follow your heart…”

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his acting debut with director Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen. The film will feature Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Now, his sister Sara Ali Khan who had her start in showbiz before him, has shared a piece of advice for her brother.

In an interview with ETimes, Sara Ali Khan said that she doesn’t talk about work with Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, she would give him advice that she got from her parents. She said, “Follow your heart because there is a truth to that. There will be a lot of noise around you, but you have to stay honest and follow your path because that other person’s path you admire already has his/her own journey.”

She further stated that while there is competition, there is enough work for everyone. “I feel secure where I am and the audience today is intelligent and directors know exactly what they want. So, I think we all need to have conviction in our own skill set.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently worked as an assistant on the production of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After making his acting debut with Sarzameen, he is already attached to star in his second film which is tentatively titled Diler. The Dinesh Vijan-produced film is being dubbed as a romance drama. Read about it here:

