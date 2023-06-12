Ariana DeBose hosts as Jodie Comer takes home the best actress award.

Sean Hayes Reflects on Tony Win: ‘Confidence Comes With Age’

The 2023 Tony Awards took place in Los Angeles amidst the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. But despite the challenges, the show went on and delivered a performance-heavy ceremony featuring standout numbers from industry heavyweights like Ben Platt and Lea Michele.

Hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, this year’s telecast featured no scripted banter, making for a surprisingly seamless show. Critics and audience members alike hailed it as one of the best Tony Awards ceremonies in recent history.

The night’s biggest winner was the poignant musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” which picked up the top honors for best musical, best actress, best score, and best book. Elsewhere, Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt,” a decades-spanning drama about a Jewish family’s ordeal with antisemitism, was crowned best play.

Industry veterans Sean Hayes and Jodie Comer took home top acting honors for their outstanding performances in new plays. Hayes, who won for “Good Night, Oscar” credited his win to growing confidence that comes with age.

Indeed, the biggest takeaway from this year’s Tony Awards was the unprecedented diversity and inclusivity on display. Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made history as the first non-binary performers to win major acting awards. And backstage, both Ghee and Newell shared touching stories about their own personal journeys and their hopes of inspiring others.

Denée Benton also won accolades for her pointed remarks about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom she compared to a “grand wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan. Her statement drew both cheers and support from celebrity peers and audience members alike.

Last but not least, Jodie Comer delivered a harrowing performance in the one-woman play “Prima Facie,” which deals with sexual assault and abuse. Comer’s win for best actress in a play was a testament to her remarkable talent and her ability to move audiences with her emotional performances.



In the end, the 2023 Tony Awards proved that despite the ongoing challenges and disruptions in the entertainment industry, the show will go on, and it will continue to inspire and delight audiences of all backgrounds and perspectives.





Reference