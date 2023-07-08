Ashoke Pandit’s film “72 Hoorain” faces challenges with box office collection on its opening day

Image Source: WEB 72 Hoorain

72 Hoorain finds itself in a controversy prior to its film release. Despite the buzz it created on social media, Ashoke Pandit and Sanjay Puran Singh’s film premiered on July 7 without much audience excitement.

Early estimations suggest that 72 Hoorain failed to surpass half a million rupees on its opening day. Starring Aamir Bhasir and Pavan Malhotra, the film only managed to collect Rs 0.35 crore on its first day. Interestingly, it is being compared to the controversial films “The Kashmir Files” and “The Kerala Story” which had tremendous success at the box office. While “The Kashmir Files” became the highest-grossing film of 2022 with a day 1 earning of Rs 3.55 crore, Sudipto Sen’s “The Kerala Story” collected Rs 8 crore on its opening day. In comparison, 72 Hoorain is experiencing a slow start, which may affect its overall box office collection.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh, 72 Hoorain explores the Quranic concept of Hoor and sheds light on the manipulation of youth in the name of religion, pushing them towards terrorism. The film has divided social media opinions since its release, with some users criticizing the makers for offending Islamic sentiments, while others appreciate the performances by the cast.

A Mumbai-based social activist filed a police complaint against the makers for hurting religious sentiments. The complainant also approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on the film’s screening.

