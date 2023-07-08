Big Budget Games Are Missed Opportunities | Right on the Mark

The creation and marketing of AAA video games require a substantial amount of money and time. While these games often provide incredible, polished, and visually stunning experiences, they often lack the innovation and new ideas that push the boundaries of the medium. It is the indie developers that take on this responsibility.

In this week’s episode of Spot On, Kurt joins Tamoor to discuss whether big companies are doing enough to foster fresh ideas in the video game industry. They also explore the impact of development teams that have taken risks in the past and revolutionized the way we play and create games.

Spot On is a weekly news show that airs on Fridays, hosted by GameSpot’s managing editor Tamoor Hussain and senior producer Lucy James. With the ever-changing and dynamic nature of the gaming industry, there is always something to talk about. Unlike other news shows, Spot On delves deep into a single topic rather than simply recapping the news. Tune in every Friday!