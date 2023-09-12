BMW, Ford And Honda Have A Cunning Plan To Make Your EV More Useful When It’s Parked

As electric vehicles become increasingly mainstream, charging requirements will place additional strain on the electrical grid. ChargeScape aims to not only support grid resiliency in an increasingly challenging environment but to one day allow utilities to capture energy from idle EVs using vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications.

ChargeScape is carbon-friendly, too. In particular, EV owners’ personal carbon footprint can be reduced by opting to focus on energy supplied by renewable sources like wind and solar. However, the company stresses that “participating EV customers will always remain in control of their charging and energy decisions,” implying that participants are free to deviate from the recommended schedule and energy sources as necessitated by circumstances.

One final benefit of the collaboration is that BMW, Ford, and Honda all have direct lines of communication with their EV customers through various mediums, whereas utility companies may struggle to identify EV customers within their service area in an efficient, cost-effective manner. ChargeScape’s three founding members say that other automakers will also be welcome to join once the company is operational, which is expected to be early next year, pending regulatory approvals.