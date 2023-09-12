Max Releases Trailer, Images for Matthew A. Cherry Series

Posted in: Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: hair love, matthew a cherry, max, preview, trailer, young love

Arriving on September 21st, here’s an official trailer & preview images for Max and Academy Award-winner Matthew A. Cherry’s Young Love.

With only a little more than a week to go until Max and Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry‘s Young Love graces our screens, we have an extended look at the upcoming streaming series to pass along. And that extended look comes in the form of an impressive new image gallery – but that’s not all. You’re also getting a chance to see those images come to life in the form of an official trailer for the animated series continuation of the story first told in Sony Pictures Animation & Cherry’s Academy Award-winning short film, Hair Love. First up, let’s take a look at those images we promised…

With a voice cast that includes Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Debra Wilson & Brooke Monroe Conaway, here’s a look at the official trailer for the Max series, followed by a look back at a previously-released sneak peek, a series overview & the original Academy Award-winning short that started it all (with Young Love debuting on September 21st):

“Hair Love” centers around the relationship between an African-American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter’s hair for the first time. The short resonated with people everywhere, especially fathers who found themselves in similar situations. The all-new animated series “Young Love” expands on the family introduced in “Hair Love.” Filled with comedy and heart, “Young Love” is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” said Cherry when news of the animated series was first announced back in 2020. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.” Produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, Max’s Young Love is executive produced by Cherry, Monica Young for Blue Key Entertainment, Carl Reed & David Steward II for Lion Forge Animation, and Karen Toliver and Carl Jones.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!