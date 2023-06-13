Capcom’s Pragmata experiences another delay.

Capcom’s Pragmata, a haunting dystopian sci-fi game, has sadly been delayed once again, leaving fans disappointed. In a new trailer for the game, the development team apologized for the delay, stating that they need more time to ensure that the final product lives up to its potential. This marks the second time that the release of the highly anticipated title has been postponed. The first trailer, released in 2020, teased a story centered around a soldier and young girl named Diana exploring the moon and hinted at a dystopian future, leaving much to the imagination.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of the gameplay, showcasing the heavily armored soldier and Diana fighting robot-like creatures and exploring futuristic environments. While the soldier handles most of the combat, Diana displays special abilities, leaving fans wondering what her powers are and what other secrets the game has in store. Unfortunately, the trailer fails to provide release date information, and the team has promised to keep working hard to ensure that the final product is worth the wait.

Despite the disappointment, gamers can still look forward to the release of Pragmata on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. As Capcom continues to develop this highly anticipated title, we can only hope that it will be worth the delay and that the wait will ultimately lead to a better gaming experience.





