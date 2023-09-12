Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: SS4 Xeno Goku

Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a Critical Blow Z-Card featuring Xeno Goku from SDBH in his over-powered Super Saiyan 4 form.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let’s take a look at another card from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes-focused section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today’s Critical Blow feature is a Z-Card inspired by the Prison Planet Saga. It features Xeno Goku in his Super Saiyan 4 form. I think that Z-Cards look best in this format when the “3D” element of the card popping out at us isn’t a limb but rather a ki attack. That makes it so the character doesn’t look like they’re stretching out in a way that looks more like a One Piece scene than a DBSCG card, but instead, it’s more like we are getting a devastating energy blast to the face.

