June Pixel feature drop includes new Fitbit features bundled by Google.

Google’s Fitbit acquisition, which was valued at $2.1 billion, was completed in 2019. Now, Google is unveiling a slew of new features for its Fitbit watches, which will be rolled out this week during its Pixel phones and Pixel Watch feature drop.

Here are the changes to expect:

Health & Fitness Upgrades

The “Exercise” menu on your watch will now include a comprehensive list of exercise modes to choose from, with your most recent workout modes conveniently listed at the top. This automation ensures that you do not have to open the Fitbit mobile app to adjust the list manually. This upgrade is now available on Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3.

Daily Readiness in a Glance

The new feature called the “Daily Readiness Score” allows you to quickly check if your body is ready for a workout or if you need to prioritize rest and recovery. This upgrade applies to all Fitbit smartwatches and trackers.

New Menstrual Health Tile

Users can now log their period, view their cycle information, and edit data directly on the app without opening their phone. This improvement is accessible on Sense 2 and Versa 4.

Notifications in More Languages and New Clock Faces

Google is expanding notification language support to more global characters and right-to-left text. Four new clock faces will also be added to the Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3. This change is available on Sense 2 and Versa 4, Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3.

Google plans to make these features available in the “next few weeks,” so look out for them. If you are interested in finding out more about the latest updates from Google’s feature drop, follow this link. Furthermore, you may also check out the updates on Google’s Pixel Watch here.

Image credit: Google