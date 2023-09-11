Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim meets Rajinikanth, discuss societal issues

Image Source : TWITTER Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim meets Rajinikanth

Veteran actor Rajinikanth recently met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The superstar was warmly welcomed by the minister. They even greeted each other with a big smile and also shook hands. A video of greeting and doing the signature Sivaji the boss gesture is going viral. This shows the global popularity of Rajinikanth. The Malaysian Prime Minister shared a few pictures from his meet and greet with the actor and wrote in the caption, “Today I received a visit from the Indian film star Rajinikanth, who is a familiar name on the Asian and international art world stage. I appreciate the respect he gave to my struggle, especially regarding the issue of misery and suffering of the people. Among the things that were casually discussed were certainly related to the social elements that I strive to include in his films in the future. Praying that Rajinikanth continues to excel in the field and the film world.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s latest release Jailer which has garnered more than Rs 500 crore worldwide has scripted history. The action-thriller is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also features Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal role.

Recently, producer Kalanithi Maran has celebrated the success of Jailer by gifting gold coins to 300 people who have contributed to the making of the film. The official handle of Sun Pictures posted a video and wrote in the caption, “Mr. Kalanithi Maran felicitated more than 300 people who worked for Jailer with gold coins today”.

Following the success of Jailer, Sun Pictures announced Rajinikanth’s next project ‘Thalaivar 17’, which will be written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

