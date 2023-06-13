Man leaves empty cylinder on train tracks, triggering false communal conspiracy claim in viral 2022 video

Soon after the tragic train accident in Odisha in which nearly 300 people lost their lives and over 800 were injured, a video of a ruptured gas cylinder being retrieved from railway tracks went viral on social media. Some social media users claimed that this incident could be part of a larger conspiracy to cause train accidents in multiple places across the country and defame the government. One user suggested that Muslims threw the gas cylinder in front of the moving train. However, these claims are unsubstantiated. In reality, the video is from an incident in July 2022 where a person named Gangaram, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, left an empty gas cylinder on the tracks while crossing over and ran away to save himself as a train came. The RPF arrested him and filed a case under Section 174, 153 of the Railway Act. The incident did not result in any accident or casualty. Therefore, the old video is being shared with unfounded claims of a larger conspiracy targeting the government, and some users also gave the incident a communal spin, which is untrue. People should be careful before sharing such unverified content on social media.





