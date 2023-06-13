A celebrity golf tournament may become Netflix’s inaugural live sports event.

Netflix is considering its first-ever live-streamed sporting event, with talks reportedly centered around a new celebrity-studded golf tournament taking place in Las Vegas this fall. According to The Wall Street Journal, the competition would feature athletes from popular Netflix sports programs such as Drive to Survive and Full Swing. While discussions are in their early stages, this event would be an ideal way for the streaming giant to break into live sports, especially considering the high-stakes, complexity, and cost of broadcasting big-name events like Formula 1 on the platform.

Notably, streaming sports has long been an interest for Netflix, which has invested heavily in sports documentaries to great success. Drive to Survive has been widely credited with catapulting Formula 1’s popularity in the US, while Full Swing and Break Point have been hits for golf and tennis enthusiasts, respectively. Additionally, the company is set to debut NFL-focused documentary series, Quarterback, this summer.

While Netflix may have had a few hiccups with its live content, including the ill-fated Love is Blind reunion show, a one-off celebrity golf tournament presents an excellent opportunity for the platform to showcase its capabilities to both leagues and advertisers. It could also signal a larger strategy for the company, which has demonstrated its ability to make even niche sports like underwater hockey and toe wrestling into compelling TV through behind-the-scenes content and documentaries. If successful, Netflix’s sports network could potentially resemble the hit show Drive to Survive, but cover a wide range of sports.





