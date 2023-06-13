Study of Nano-Sized Particles Made Possible with New Technique

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Researchers from Karolinska Institutet have developed a revolutionary single-particle profiling (SPP) method to study the impact of nano-sized bioparticles on the human body. The method measures thousands of particles between 5 and 200 nanometers in size, providing essential information about their contents and properties. These findings, published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, have the potential to improve the development of enhanced vaccines and drugs through precise study of bioparticles’ characteristics.

Bioparticles travel throughout the human body, ranging from lipoproteins that regulate cell metabolism, pathogenic viruses that cause diseases, to lipid nanoparticles needed to transport drugs, like mRNA vaccines. This research aims to solve the challenge of studying these tiny particles accurately. The method created by scientists is cost-effective, easily accessible, and uses commercially available microscopes, making it an essential tool for all researchers.

“Our method can be used to study bioparticles in various health conditions and diseases”, says assistant professor Erdinc Sezgin at SciLifeLab and the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health, Karolinska Institutet. “Moreover, it will also be an invaluable tool in creating better and more effective nanocarriers.”

Read more details:

Taras Sych et al, High-throughput measurement of the content and properties of nano-sized bioparticles with a single-particle profiler, Nature Biotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-023-01825-5. www.nature.com/articles/s41587-023-01825-5

Provided by Karolinska Institutet