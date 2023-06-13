Official Revival of Jet Set Radio is Announced, But it Won’t Be a New Game

The iconic roller-blading and street-tagging game franchise, Jet Set Radio, is collaborating with free-to-play sports sensation, Roller Champions, in June. This crossover includes the incorporation of classic characters, such as Beat and Gum, along with a newly designed skatepark inspired by the bus station setting in Tokyo-to. Players can indulge in fresh quests, player banners, and unique goal effects. PlayStation enthusiasts can catch up with this exciting update on June 27. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.

Jet Set Radio's last game, Jet Set Radio Future, was released two decades ago, and its original version was only available on Sega Dreamcast. Jet Set Radio has left its mark on several other games, like Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Sega Superstars Tennis, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Another spiritual successor of Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, is scheduled to be released on August 18. Fans of Lethal League Blaze will be thrilled to know that the upcoming game will reflect Hideki Naganuma's contributions as well. Despite rumors of a Jet Set Radio reboot from Sega last year, no concrete details have been shared yet.





