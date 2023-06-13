Polestar 2 starting at $51,300 in 2024

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, has released their updated model for the year 2024. The Polestar 2 now boasts more power and range than its predecessor, along with additional features that make it a top-of-the-line electric fastback.

The new Polestar 2 comes equipped with a new-generation permanent magnet electric motor and silicon carbide inverters, which improve efficiency and performance. These advancements, in addition to its larger lithium-ion batteries, make the 2024 model much more powerful all-around.

The single-motor Polestar 2 now starts at $51,300, including shipping, which is a 3% increase from the previous model and now boasts rear-wheel drive. The new motor produces 299 horsepower and can reach 0 to 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds. The driving range has been significantly increased to 320 miles.

The dual-motor Polestar 2 starts at $56,700, including shipping – an increase of 6% from 2023. However, the increase is offset by the inclusion of a $3,400 driver-assistance and safety package that was previously optional. The all-wheel-drive variant now produces 421 horsepower and has a rear-drive bias, which provides drivers with more control behind the wheel. Additionally, the front motor can be disengaged when not needed to improve efficiency and extend the driving range, which is now up to 276 miles.

Polestar’s new lineup aims to compete with the top electric car manufacturers in the US. The Polestar 2 is the automaker’s sole mainstream model in the US, with 9,874 vehicles delivered in 2023. However, consumers can expect to see a fleet of powerful, higher-priced Polestar models released over the next few years, including a midsize crossover, crossover coupe, large sedan, and roadster.