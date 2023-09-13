Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ delayed, makers to announce new release date in ‘due course’ | CONFIRM

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salaar postponed

Prabhas’ one of the most anticipated film of 2023, ‘Salaar’ has been postponed. The film which was scheduled to release in theatres on September 28, is delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, the makers announced Wednesday. In a statement on X, production house Hombale Films said it will reveal the new date of the Prabhas-starrer in due course.

Over the past few weeks, reports of Salaar postponed were doing the rounds. Now, Hombale Films finally confirmed the film’s delay.”We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards,” the banner said in the post.

The first part of the pan-India film series, titled “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire”, is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel of the “KGF” franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. “The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey,” Hombale Films further said. According to certain media reports, ‘Salaar’ could release in November or December. An official date is expected soon.

The film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series. ‘Salaar’ is touted as an out-and-out mass action and adventure shot in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is scheduled to hit theaters in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Jawan box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s film ROARS; crosses Rs 600 crore mark worldwide

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar opens up on NOT being star in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3: ‘They think I have become…’

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Bollywood News