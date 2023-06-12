Samsung’s Former Executive Apprehended for Accused Theft of the Tech Giant’s Confidential Information

Recently, an unnamed former Samsung executive was arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets amounting to $233 million. The stolen corporate secrets included basic engineering data and clean room designs dating back to August 2018 through 2019. According to prosecutors, the ex-executive had plans to utilize the information to build a rival semiconductor factory in Xian, China.

The retired executive, who had worked for Samsung for 18 years, is also accused of poaching over 200 employees from Samsung and SK Hynix, a South Korean chip plant. The defendant reportedly instructed his employees to obtain and utilize Samsung’s semiconductor design data and other trade secrets. If successful, his factory would have been only a mile away from Samsung’s factory.

The alleged plan failed after a Taiwanese company failed to invest $8 trillion in the project. Although the ex-executive was the primary suspect, six others, including five employees and a contractor, have also received charges linked to the ex-executive’s plan.

Samsung has had its fair share of guarding company secrets as of late, having previously dealt with employees giving away source code information to ChatGPT. Notably, the company’s former executive’s illegal actions could have major implications for the chip industry.





