Social Media Claim Debunked: Biden Officials Have Taken Oaths of Office

Reports circulating on social media falsely claim that members of President Joe Biden’s administration have not taken their oaths of office and are serving illegitimately. However, all officials except for Vice President Kamala Harris have taken an oath, as seen in videos of their swearing-in ceremonies or reported in press releases and news articles. A conservative commentator and conspiracy theorist, Ann Vandersteel, posted on Twitter in April that public officials were “devoid of oaths of office.” This claim has been adapted and repeated in a video on Instagram, but it is misleading. Even if an official hasn’t filed an affidavit swearing that they haven’t bought their office, “The appointment is ‘effective’ regardless whether the affidavit is filed,” said Evan Bernick, an assistant professor at Northern Illinois University College of Law. There’s no argument that officials haven’t complied with the constitutional requirement to take an oath, Bernick added.





Reference