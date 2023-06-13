Superman and Lois Renewed for Fourth Season; Gotham Knights Series Gets the Axe

Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: gotham knights, preview, superman & lois, the cw

The CW Network recently declared that it is renewing Superman & Lois for a 10-episode Season 4 and unfortunately, canceled Gotham Knights.

Some good news and some bad news for all the fans out there. The Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois will return for its fourth season with ten new episodes. Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, expressed that both Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming are two of the strongest performers across the network’s linear and digital platforms, with some of the most passionate fan bases on television. The CW network expressed gratitude to its partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration and enthusiasm towards their upcoming projects.

However, Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams’ Gotham Knights will not be returning for a second season.







Superman & Lois: How the Deal Reportedly Came Into Play

According to sources, Warner Bros. Television proposed a package deal that would reduce The CW’s financial stake in Superman & Lois. The returning shows would expect budget cuts that could affect production as well as casting. However, the leads won’t be impacted, and the cuts could see a decrease in the number of series regular & supporting cast members (with cast options set to expire this week). Additionally, the network has decided to share some of the streaming rights to the Hoechlin & Tulloch-starrer (currently available on Max). Nevertheless, fans must be aware of the concern about the show’s return – citing that “those in favor of trimming the cast are likely to emphasize that the series should lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama while still honoring its superhero roots.” While audiences hope for the series to make a grand return, what could be the cost of some drastic changes?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!









Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!