Uncovering the Hidden Gems of the Nihilego Raid in Pokémon GO: A Guide for Players

Are you ready to hunt for Shiny Nihilego after defeating Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO? Our Nihilego Raid Guide can help!
The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived in Pokémon GO, bringing with it Mega Sceptile in Mega Raids and Nihilego in Tier Five Raids with a Shiny release. Our raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you build a team to take down Nihilego and earn an encounter with this Ultra Beast. Let’s begin!
Top Nihilego Counters
The website Pokebattler has compiled a list of the top ten Nihilego counters:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run
- Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
While powering up your counters is recommended, creating enough strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a big task. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters:
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
It’s possible to defeat Nihilego with just two trainers, but three or more players with top counters and maxed-out CP and moves are recommended for efficiency.
To catch Pokémon, use the Circle Lock Technique with Golden Razz Berries to guarantee Great or Excellent throws. If you catch a Shiny, use a Pinap Berry as it guarantees a successful catch.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Pokémon in Tier Five Raids is approximately one in 20.
To find Nihilego with the best stats, look for a 100% IV variant with a CP of 2256 in normal weather conditions and 2821 in boosted weather conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Don’t forget to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
