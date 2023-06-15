Wind Farm Set to be Built in Quezon by Repower.

Repower Energy Development Corp, a renewable energy firm owned by the Tiu family and a subsidiary of Pure Energy Holdings Corp, is planning to construct its first-ever wind farm in Quezon province in a bid to diversify its power-generating portfolio from hydroelectricity to wind. Last Wednesday, Repower announced that it has received the Department of Energy’s approval to pursue the Silang Maragondon Wind Farm and Pandan Labayat Wind Farm project with a combined capacity of 200 megawatts, which will occupy a total of 4,617 hectares of land.

The Silang Maragondon Wind Farm, which covers 2,592 hectares of land, and the 2,025-hectare Pandan Labayat Wind Farm will be connected to the national grid through the Biga Switchyard Station, which is currently being used by three of Repower’s run-of-river hydro projects. Eric Peter Roxas, Repower’s president and CEO said that the implementation of these wind farm projects will maximise synergies in their operations and logistics, and tap into the existing infrastructure developments such as access roads, transmission lines and switchyards.

Repower Energy has a current operational portfolio of six mini-hydro power plants located in Laguna, Quezon and Camarines Sur, with a total capacity of 10.15 megawatts. The firm recently signed an agreement with Austria-based Gugler Water Turbines GmbH to develop a 320-megawatt seawater-pumped storage project, which is the first of its kind in the Philippines. Meanwhile, Repower has also commissioned the 5.8-megawatt Tibag and the 1.4-megawatt Lower Labayat hydro power plants while the Pulanai and Piapi hydro projects with 15 megawatts and 4.5 megawatts capacity respectively are still under construction and will begin operations by 2025.





