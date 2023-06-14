YouTube Simplifies Monetization Program for Increased Earning Potential

YouTube’s rules for joining the Partner Program have been updated in order to make it more accessible to content creators. Previously, potential partners were required to have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 public video watch hours or 10 million public Shorts views within a year.

The new eligibility requirements are much lower, as channels only need to have at least 500 subscribers and at least 3,000 public video watch hours or 3 million public Shorts views within the past year. Additionally, channels must have uploaded at least 3 public videos within the last 90 days to be eligible for partnership, which grants access to features such as memberships, Super Chats, Super Thanks, and YouTube Shopping product promotions.

These updated requirements are effective immediately in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea, with other countries supported by YouTube to receive them soon. Furthermore, YouTube is expanding its YouTube Shopping affiliate program, which enables Partnership-eligible channels with at least 20,000 subscribers to feature major brands in their videos and earn commissions on their sales.

Becoming a YouTube Partner is no longer as difficult as it used to be. With the adjusted guidelines, shorter content creators can now monetize their content on YouTube and earn money. By expanding access to partnerships, YouTube is supporting creators and allowing them to reach a wider audience.