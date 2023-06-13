A Larger World Unveiled in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gameplay Trailer, but No Release Date Yet Announced.

Capcom’s showcase event revealed a promising glimpse of Dragon’s Dogma 2. While we can expect a similar gameplay experience to the original, the developers dropped a few exciting details that merit investigation. These include the world size and the use of immersive physics-based gameplay.

The original Dragon’s Dogma received mixed reviews at launch but has since become a beloved cult classic; fans will be thrilled to know that the sequel will be powered by the RE engine, with the original game’s director, Hideaki Itsuno, at the helm. While Capcom has kept most of the game’s features under wraps, they promised a physics-driven combat system along with a diverse range of weapons and playable classes.

According to Itsuno, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s vast world will be four times bigger than its predecessor, which already boasted an impressive open-world concept with limited fast travel. It’s unclear whether mounts will be featured, but the inclusion of modern travel options would be a welcome addition. The game’s immersive physics-based gameplay will allow players to manipulate and destroy objects such as bridges or monsters’ limbs, promising a new level of interactivity and depth to the combat system.

The single-player open-world RPG allows you to bring your Pawn and up to two other Pawns from other players. Expect new vocations and monsters, including the Medusa, along with two key characters, Ulrika the bow wielder and Nadinia the high priestess, who will feature prominently in the game’s story and cover art. Nadinia is a member of the Beastren race, with distinctive leopard-like facial markings lending an exciting visual element to the game.

While Capcom confirmed the game’s release on PlayStation 5, Steam, and Xbox Series X|S, they did not disclose the release date, keeping fans eagerly anticipating its launch.



All products mentioned here have been independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links,

GameSpot may earn an affiliate commission.

