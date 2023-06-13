NPR reports on how Baltimore residents are dealing with smoke drifting from Canada.

Amidst the wildfires ravaging Canada, residents of Baltimore have been confronted with smoky air leading to some of the worst air quality ever recorded in that section of the northeast and mid-Atlantic. Reactions range from concern and an abundance of caution to estimates of resilience among residents. As masks were handed out at homeless shelters, schools canceled outdoor activities, and staff were directed to keep windows closed, many pedestrians wore masks in public. Smoke obscured the skyline and impacted people with respiratory issues. Kevin Estep, who coaches the Baltimore Bills, a semi-pro football team, had to cancel practice because of a double lung transplant in 2019. Even though the air quality index has improved from “code red” to “code yellow,” those who are unusually sensitive to poor air quality or have health issues must take precautions. The fires are still raging in Canada, so it’s feasible that the region could be impacted by smoke once more.





