Addressing the Plot Holes of Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may be the best Spider-Man movie yet, but it has some plot holes that Sony and Marvel need to address. I have already discussed these issues, and the more you think about them, the bigger they become. However, there is a straightforward way to solve every plot hole in Across the Spider-Verse. But before I get into that, I advise you to see the film in theaters first. Big spoilers are ahead.

The Spider Society: A Logical Flaw

My biggest complaint with Across the Spider-Verse is the Spider Society. It makes no sense, and I have detailed the issues in my previous article. Fundamentally, the organization has several significant problems that we don’t notice while enjoying the action in Spider-Verse 2. When you think about it, the Spider Society cannot exist and function like the TVA in the MCU.





