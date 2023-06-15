All Physical Edition Pre-Orders for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 are Being Refunded by the Publisher

Paradox Interactive, the publisher of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, has announced that all physical pre-orders of the game will be refunded to customers. After a period of silence, the company released a blog post acknowledging that their unnamed studio has been dedicated to working tirelessly on the RPG horror sequel, though it has been a while since fans had seen a proper update. The initial release window of the game was supposed to be in 2020, but it was delayed several times, leading to Paradox removing studio Hardsuit Labs from the project in 2021. Since then, the gaming community has been in the dark about any potential launch date and studio replacements.

Despite the lack of updates, Paradox Interactive has teased that a ‘big announcement’ is coming in September, which will undoubtedly excite expectant fans. No specifics were given regarding what the announcement may entail, but the publisher released environmental screenshots to hint that the game is currently under development.

Meanwhile, Paradox Interactive is offering refunds to those who have pre-ordered the game in light of content changes and updates. As development continues, all editions, including the physical Collector’s Edition, will be refunded proactively, as the bonus content is currently being updated. Paradox Interactive acknowledges that it has been quite a while since people pre-ordered Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and that it is essential to provide the best value to their loyal audience who supported them via a digital pre-order. The post fully explains the process of obtaining a refund, including the contact process and necessary steps.

Furthermore, the publisher is also revealing the identity of the new developer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 in September. The game witnessed a troubled production timeline, which started with the firing of two of its top employees in late 2020. Despite everything, the gaming community got a cinematic trailer showcasing various vampiric abilities, characters prowling the streets of Seattle at night, and brief gameplay elements, including the ability to summon bat swarms, teleportation, and agility.

Valid customers will be contacted by DPI Merchandising GmbH via email, while digital refunds are available on the store’s support page. Unfortunately, Paradox Interactive mentioned in their FAQ page that they cannot guarantee refunds for customers residing in Russia due to existing sanctions. All in all, exciting updates are looming in the horizon for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and fans are eagerly waiting to receive more information.





