Announcement of June 2023 PlayStation Plus Games Out Now

Sony has announced its free PlayStation Plus games for June, and there are three exciting titles to add to your gaming collection. Last month, we recommended “GRID Legends” for PS5/PS4, but in June, PS Plus subscribers can grab “NBA 2K23” (PS5/PS4), “Jurassic World Evolution 2” (PS5/PS4), and “Trek to Yomi” (PS5/PS4) for free. As always, PS Plus games release on the first Tuesday of the month.

“NBA 2K23” lets you play as your favorite NBA and WNBA teams and stars, and offers realistic gameplay. Show off your skills in MyCAREER or The W, or pair modern All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty as a GM, or lead the league in a new direction as the Commissioner in MyNBA. Besides, PlayStation Plus members get exclusive access to monthly MyTEAM packs in-game.

In “Jurassic World Evolution 2,” you can build your own dinosaur park and avoid the mistakes of the past. The game features an original Jurassic World storyline set after the dramatic events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Work alongside iconic characters from the films like Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), and control, conserve, and contain dinosaurs now rampaging across the United States.

“Trek to Yomi” is an ultra-stylized cinematic action-adventure game that follows the story of Hiroki as he confronts the forces of evil. After a heroic return to make good on his failed promise to protect his town and people, he faces tragedy and must decide his path forward in this game.

