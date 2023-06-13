At What (Literal) Expense Is Superman & Lois Poised to Make Its Comeback?

Posted in: CW, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: clark kent, lois lane, superman, superman & lois, the cw, Warner Bros Television

Superman & Lois might be returning for a fourth season, but not without a price – literally speaking. An exclusive report from Deadline Hollywood suggests that Warner Bros. Television is hoping to reduce The CW’s financial stake through a new deal. However, the budget cuts that will likely accompany this arrangement could affect production and casting. The show is also expected to share more of its streaming rights with the studio.

While Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, the show’s leads, are expected to remain unscathed by the cuts, Deadline reports that cast options for regulars and supporting cast members are set to expire this week. Moreover, the report suggests that Superman & Lois will be more heavily leaning into its “core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots.” It remains to be seen whether fans will support the show’s return if it is drastically different from its previous seasons.

The report also reveals that one exciting addition to the upcoming season is Michael Cudlitz’s (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. The teaser promo depicts Cudlitz’s character – a psycho who owns LexCorp – seeking revenge on Superman and Lois after being released from prison.

