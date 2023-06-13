Richmond Tigers Stand Down Marlion Pickett in 2023 as a Result of Burglary Charges in AFL News

Richmond Football Club has made the decision to stand down premiership star, Marlion Pickett, while he faces serious burglary charges. CEO Brendon Gale confirmed that Pickett will not be available for the upcoming St Kilda game, but may be able to play against Brisbane in three weeks. Despite wanting to play, Gale explained that the decision was made in Pickett’s best interests, as the club is mindful of his welfare.

Pickett was arrested on Sunday, a day after helping the Tigers beat Fremantle in Perth. He is facing 12 charges, including aggravated burglary, stealing, and criminal damage. The Tigers were aware of the impending arrest last week, but still allowed Pickett to play on Saturday. He later went to the police station willingly to be interviewed.

The club defends their decision not to stand Pickett down while the case runs its course, as they operate on the presumption of innocence. Gale pointed out that Pickett has become an important part of the club and that they want him to be back engaging with the team.

Marlion Pickett rose to fame as a fairytale story when he made his debut in the 2019 Grand Final and played a starring role, helping Richmond beat the Giants. He also played in the 2020 premiership team. However, with his contract ending this year, his future with the Tigers remains uncertain.

Despite this setback, Richmond will continue to strive towards success, as they have in the past, creating some of the biggest controversies in AFL history.





