As the economy struggles, China implements a reduction in medium-term lending rates.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) decreased the borrowing cost of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some of its financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.65 percent from the previous rate of 2.75 percent. This is the first cut for the past 10 months and aligns with expectations as China aims to increase its stimulus measures to strengthen its erratic economic recovery. Experts predict that this move will be a significant boost in the near future. The PBOC's decision was heavily supported by getting a 10-bps cut in a Reuters poll of 33 market watchers until May 2021.





