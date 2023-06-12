Assembling the Space Convoy: Star Trucker’s Mission in 2024 – Destructoid

Discover Interstellar Adventures with Star Trucker PC Game!

Raw Fury, the video game publisher, has unveiled their latest project for 2024. Monster and Monster’s Star Trucker PC game is a unique space-trucking game that allows players to take part in hauling jobs with customization options while flying through the galaxy. The game can be likened to a blend of Elite Dangerous and Euro Truck Simulator 2, but with a more realistic approach to the gameplay and an emphasis on tactile experiences.

What makes Star Trucker different from other space games is that it gives players a more immersive experience, with driving and maintenance providing a satisfying and personal feel. Unlike Euro Truck Simulator 2 where you are merely a driver, Star Trucker allows you to take care of your space-rig while performing maintenance, and interact with NPCs through a CB Radio for a more authentic trucker feel.

The trailer doesn’t provide much information on gameplay mechanics. However, it does show some interesting features of the game such as patching holes in the spaceship. In Star Trucker, you can explore and interact with objects by physically looking at them and interacting through a unique mechanic that distinguishes it from other games.

Despite being far from release, sci-fi game enthusiasts can’t wait to play the latest project from Raw Fury. So, buckle up and prepare yourself for a unique space adventure like no other when Star Trucker finally hits the road in 2024.