Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers Urge FTC to Ensure Fast Implementation of Anti-Counterfeiting Legislation.

The Federal Trade Commission imposes civil penalties of up to $50,120 per violation for counterfeit auto parts that have the potential to affect vehicle operations, performance, and emissions. It’s essential to be cautious about purchasing frequently counterfeited auto parts, such as airbags, brake pads, wheels, fuel injectors, and oil filters.

The Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council, which includes industry giants like Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, and Volkswagen, reviewed reference material provided by established online marketplaces that sell counterfeit products. It found that 76% of the foreign sellers’ addresses were entirely or partially unverifiable.

The groups have cited the example of a Tennessee man indicted for importing airbag parts from China and selling them on eBay to unsuspecting customers and auto repair shops. In a separate case, a California man was sentenced to six months in federal prison for importing counterfeit airbag covers from China and selling them online.

The groups have also written to the commission urging that online marketplace owners vet third-party sellers and their products carefully. Criminals continue to exploit the gaps in these online marketplaces and take advantage of unsuspecting consumers. By strengthening third-party seller vetting, supplier, and product transparency, consumers can benefit from reduced harm and greater knowledge of products. The associations welcomed the act and are looking forward to the commission’s leadership in implementing it.

An FTC spokesperson did not make any comment on the matter when contacted.