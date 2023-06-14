Oculus Headset Now Permits iPhone Notifications

Oculus, the renowned VR headset manufacturers, has announced new features, among which iPhone users can now connect push notifications from their mobiles to their Quest or Quest 2 headsets. The update is being rolled out progressively, although it may not be readily available, but it will be soon. To activate it, users just need to go to the Quest settings option, navigate to notifications, and switch on the phone notifications on the VR toggle. Oculus iOS app’s notification must be enabled and an iPhone 7 or better version is required to use this feature.

With this feature, users have the option to choose between seeing notifications when apps are opened or only in the home area. Furthermore, users can choose this preference for apps like Instagram and WhatsApp. When a phone notification appears at the top of the display, they can check it out in greater detail in the system menu by using the Oculus controller to point and click. The feature is currently only available for iOS users, but Oculus has announced that Android users will have the same feature soon.

This update also brings other exciting features for Quest headset users, including multi-user support, which was previously available only for Quest 2. Additionally, users can now use their built-in microphone to record their voices during video streaming or recording. Enjoy these new features by updating your VR headset now! (ANI)