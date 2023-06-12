Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora” to Launch in December with Gameplay Inspired by “Far Cry

Welcome to the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which was showcased during the Ubisoft Forward presentation on June 12. This first-person action-adventure game from Ubisoft Massive takes you to Pandora on December 7. Players will get the chance to fight as a Na’vi, as seen in the two incredible movies.

Incredible in-game graphics were revealed through the mixture of cinematic footage and in-engine gameplay, captured from a PlayStation 5. Players will be transported to a massive world filled with wild creatures, beautiful horizons, and a combination of first- and third-person gameplay both in the air and on the ground. At the center of the game is an original story in the Avatar universe, featuring a Na’vi who has been placed in cryosleep 15 years prior to the events of the game.

The game will take place in a section of Pandora known as the Western Frontier, which hasn’t been seen in any of the Avatar movies released thus far. This exclusive feature also includes a cast of new characters, and a “reactive” world- available only to current-gen consoles and PC users. The Snowdrop engine, used in the Ubisoft Massive’s Star Wars project, is also being implemented in this stunning game.

The extended gameplay trailer included different biomes of Pandora, flora, and fauna, characters and various ways to get around the massive world. Players can opt for different combat styles like stealth- and trap-based combat, along with a headfirst approach with multiple firearms. Based on what was shown, the game elicits a Far Cry-like style of gameplay and exploration.

Get ready for the release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, scheduled on December 7, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with all-new features and gameplay that will keep you immersed in the world of Na’vi!