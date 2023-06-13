Broadcom Reportedly Receives EU Antitrust Approval for VMware Deal with Conditions Attached

US semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom is soon expected to receive conditional EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware. This news has caused the company’s shares to rise by nearly 5%. However, this approval is conditional upon Broadcom agreeing to remedies regarding interoperability with rivals to address concerns around competition. The European Commission is set to make a final decision on the matter by July 17. Meanwhile, Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware is also being investigated by the US Federal Trade Commission, and the British competition authority will announce its provisional findings about the deal and potential remedies in the coming month.

Broadcom’s proposed acquisition of VMware is its biggest deal yet and is aimed at diversifying the company’s portfolio into enterprise software. The company supplies chips used in data centers for networking and specialized chips that accelerate AI work.

One of the remedies that Broadcom must agree to is related to Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs). This remedy specifically targets competitor Marvell Technology. FC HBAs are storage adapters that enable servers to connect to external storage on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol, usually through a switch. Broadcom is a leading supplier of these adapters.

As for the British competition agency, its investigation into the Broadcom-VMware deal has caused some concern among companies since the agency blocked Microsoft’s Activision deal, while the EU approved it.

