Buzzing Opportunities: Collaborating with Leading Conglomerates

Former Finance Department Undersecretary and Public-Private Partnership Center Deputy Executive Director Emmanuel “Jimbo” Reverente has recently joined venture capital and consultancy firm Embiggen Group as a partner and head of innovation consulting. Reverente, a former executive at Aboitiz Group and executive coach, has found a new home at Embiggen, which has rapidly expanded its organization and client base, including some of the top conglomerates and business groups in the country such as San Miguel Corp.’s Ginebra, Aboitiz, and FAST Logistics Group. Meanwhile, F&S Holdings, owned by businessman and Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero and his wife Shiela, sold its stake in low-cost AirAsia Philippines to concentrate on power and port affairs. AA Com Travel Philippines Inc. now owns 60% of the airline, while Tony Fernandez and Datuk Karmarudin Menarum, founders of Capital A Bhd, own the remaining shares. The deal comes as passenger movement bounces back following COVID-19 restrictions.





