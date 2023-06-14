Colorectal cancer risk linked to intake of red meat

A recent study published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum by Oxford University Press has suggested that various non-genetic factors, including increased red meat intake, lower educational levels, and heavier alcohol consumption are related to a higher risk of colorectal cancer in individuals below 50 years old.

Between 1992 and 2013, the incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer in the United States has nearly doubled. The majority of this increase is due to early-onset rectal cancers, with one out of ten diagnoses of colorectal cancer among people under 50 in the US.

Younger generations across the world have shown a shift in diets over the same period, with a decrease in the consumption of fruits, non-potato vegetables, and calcium-rich dairy sources. Conversely, there has been an upsurge in consumption of processed foods and soft drinks. On average, the US population’s nutrient intake of fiber, folate, and calcium is lower than recommended.

Early-onset colorectal cancer typically has poorer outcomes than those diagnosed in older people, outlining the need for colorectal cancer screening to begin at younger ages.

The study examines potential risk factors for early-onset colorectal cancer and finds that it is associated with various factors, including increased red meat intake, heavier alcohol use, lower educational levels, and not regularly using aspirins. Additionally, the researchers found that lower fiber intake was linked more strongly to rectal cancer than colon cancer.

This study is the first of its kind to comprehensively perform a large-scale evaluation of non-genetic risk factors for early-onset colorectal cancer and provides a basis for identifying those most at risk.

Richard Hayes, the senior investigator for this research, explains, “This study is imperative in mitigating the rising burden of this disease, and with these results, we can now identify those most at risk.”