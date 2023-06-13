Defender Jaskaran Singh claims that his father who is an Olympian is his greatest source of inspiration.

Jaskaran Singh, the midfielder of the Indian men’s hockey team, relives his childhood memories that are all about hockey. Hockey is in Jaskaran’s blood since he is the son of Olympian and former India coach Rajinder Singh Jr. Jaskaran followed in the footsteps of his father, receiving training at the Punjab and Sind Bank Hockey Academy, where he represented them at the National Hockey Championship from 2012 to 2019.

In an official statement, Jaskaran said, “My inspiration is my father, who is an Olympian and was a part of the 1984 Olympics team. He also coached the National Team in the 2000s. He is my first coach, and he is the reason why I started playing hockey and why I am here today.”

In 2019, Jaskaran received his first call-up for the national camp while playing for Punjab and Sind Bank Hockey Academy. He made his debut in the same year and has since never looked back. His goal, like that of his father, is to represent India at the Olympics.

Jaskaran is on the same team as his city mates, Mandeep Singh and Manpreet Singh, both of who have been supporting him throughout his journey. Speaking of his equation with his teammates, the Jalandhar-born player stated, “They both have been helping me a lot. Mandeep is my roommate here (at the camp), so it helps a lot. The understanding between a midfielder and a striker comes naturally to us because we have been playing together for a long time.”

Jaskaran also spoke about his first international tour to Argentina, saying, “It was my first Argentina tour, and after a very long time, I was playing internationally. The coaches gave me an opportunity to express myself on the field, and I had the support of senior players throughout the tour. It was a great learning experience for me personally, and I improved on my mistakes throughout the tour.”

Currently, Jaskaran is training with the men’s senior core group at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Centre in Bengaluru for the Olympics preparations. Speaking of their preparations, Jaskaran said, “We are really in good shape, working on our structure and giving each other good competition in our training, which I feel is bringing out the best in us.”