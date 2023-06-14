Discover the truth: The claim that Yash won’t be portraying Ravan in Ramayana is unfounded.

Image Source: TWITTER Yash’s fan page upload

KGF actor, Yash was rumored to have turned down the role of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, but a reliable industry source has deemed these rumors as “baseless”. As one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, Ramayana is eagerly anticipated by many. The filmmakers are keeping details close to their chest, which is heightening excitement in anticipation of the film.

Producer, Namit Malhotra, and director, Nitesh Tiwari, are working tirelessly to make Ramayana a grand success. While the biggest cast, VFX team, and mega sets are coming together for this project, the rumors of Yash’s absence from the cast are unfounded. This was confirmed by an independent industry source who stated, “The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it.”

Ramayana is expected to be the largest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. Ranbir Kapoor has been secured to play Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita Maa. The final cast is set to be announced officially, which is believed to be the biggest casting coup in Indian cinema history. Production on the film is expected to begin in the second half of 2021, with filming to commence by the end of the year.

Stay tuned for further news and announcements regarding this epic film, Ramayana!