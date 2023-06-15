Europe Might Have Been Inhabited by Humans and Neanderthals Simultaneously 54,000 Years Back, as Per Science Findings.

Grotte Mandrin, a deep overhang shelter in southern France that offered protection from the elements and breathtaking views over a once vibrant Rhône Valley, was home to Neanderthals and potentially Europe’s first humans for tens of thousands of years. A recent PLOS One article argues that Grotte Mandrin and other archaeological sites in Europe and the Near East provide evidence that modern humans colonized Europe in three distinct waves of migration from the Near East. French archaeologist Ludovic Slimak identifies striking similarities between tools from France and those from Lebanon, projecting that human migrations to Europe began approximately 10,000 years earlier than thought. The study challenges existing theories and offers fresh insight into how humans inhabited Europe and co-existed with Neanderthals.

Grotte Mandrin’s archaeological layers, which date back over 80,000 years, reveal valuable information about the site’s occupation by Neanderthals and potential humans. Researchers suggest that the nature of the sophisticated stone tools and their systematic production at Grotte Mandrin and Ksar Akil offers evidence for a second wave of human migration to Europe. The study indicates that humans and Neanderthals did interact, but it is unclear how they came into contact. The study also raises questions about why Neanderthals eventually disappeared and how their relationship with humans contributed to their population decline.

Theories about human evolution, and how humans adapted to different regions, have been re-evaluated with new evidence. Experts now use DNA technology to delve deeper into how humans and Neanderthals coexisted in different regions. This study could open new avenues of research for DNA testing and provide more insight into prehistoric human populations.