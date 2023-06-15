Everything You Need to Know About The Flash: Plot, Characters, and More

The much-anticipated DC Extended Universe film, The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti has finally arrived after facing several delays and controversies. Despite being initially slated for release in 2018, the movie had to be pushed back due to production delays and criminal charges faced by lead actor Ezra Miller. However, after a long five-year wait, The Flash is finally hitting the screens in a matter of days.

For those who may have forgotten the plot or characters, here’s a quick summary of what to expect from The Flash. The movie is based on the Flashpoint story, where Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, goes back in time to change the events that led to his mother’s murder. However, as a result of his actions, he creates an alternate reality where the Justice League does not exist, and he finds himself in a world where Bruce Wayne is dead, Martha Wayne is The Joker, and Thomas Wayne has become Batman.

Surprisingly, The Flash features not one but two Batmen- Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman, making it a must-watch for DC fans. Additionally, the movie also introduces Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Shannon as Zod, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, among other characters.

Despite facing several controversies, including criminal charges and arrests, director Andres Muschietti has stated that he does not plan to recast Ezra Miller for The Flash sequels, stating that the actor is dealing with mental health issues. More recently, Miller made an appearance at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles, where they alluded to the controversies and thanked Warner Bros. executives and DC Studio heads for their support.

The Flash is set to release on June 16, 2023, in theaters, and fans can’t wait to see it. The trailers showcase a new version of Barry Allen’s character, along with Michael Keaton’s Batman’s exciting glimpses, making it a must-watch for all DC fans. Don’t miss out on the multiverse action that awaits you!





