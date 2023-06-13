Experience Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay for the First Time

Warner Bros. Games has recently unveiled the first gameplay trailer for its latest addition to the Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat 1. Developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios, the trailer showcases a dynamic in-game action that highlights a range of characters and their powerful fighting skills. The video also reveals the “Kameo Fighter” system, which brings a fresh and unique roster of characters to assist during matches.

To add more excitement, the original soundtrack, “Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1)”, was created by the Grammy-nominated artist, ZHU. The trailer also offers a glimpse into the characters’ backgrounds and emphasizes what the Mortal Kombat 1 story holds. The game will have Liu Kang restarting history to create a New Era for peace, while Mileena, the twin sister of Kitana, fights off a lethal disease that is spreading inside her body.

The Lin Kuei warriors Scorpion and Sub-Zero fight for the future of their clan, while champions Raiden and Kung Lao fight for family and honor. On the other hand, Johnny Cage is more concerned with staying relevant in the eyes of his fans, while Kenshi Takahashi embarks on a quest to retrieve the revered sword, Sento, and restore his family’s name.

Kameo Fighters featured in the trailer, including Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Kano, Goro, Kung Lao, Stryker, and Jackson “Jax” Briggs, are all based on a klassic version pulled from over 30 years of Mortal Kombat history. Each fighter is shown performing potent offensive and support-based moves, including Fatal Blows, Fatalities, and Breakers, to defeat their opponents.

Mortal Kombat 1 is all set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on 19th Sept. 2023. Pre-orders for Mortal Kombat 1 include Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character, and those who pre-order the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will also gain access to the Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta, which will be available in August 2023. Get ready to indulge in some bone-crushing combat and witness some nerve-wrecking fatalities!





