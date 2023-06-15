False Claim Regarding Pride Month Flag Display Goes Viral in Video

Rockefeller Center Celebrates Pride Month with Rainbow Flags

Rockefeller Center has adorned its space with rainbow flags to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. The iconic venue aims to create an inclusive and diverse environment for all visitors. However, an Instagram post falsely claimed that the “United Nations replaces all 193 country flags with LGBT flags,” using an image of Rockefeller Center with Pride flags. The United Nations spokesperson confirmed that the flag display at its headquarters never changes, including on occasions such as Pride Month.

Conservatives Criticize Companies and Institutions for Supporting Pride Month

Many institutions and companies demonstrate their support for Pride Month by displaying rainbow decorations and expressing inclusivity towards LGBTQ+ communities. However, some conservatives have recently criticized Target and Cracker Barrel for acknowledging Pride Month. Target removed some merchandise from its “Pride Collection” due to threats from customers, while Cracker Barrel faced a boycott. Social media platforms have further spread misinformation about such institutions’ support for Pride Month, including an animation of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris being encircled by a rainbow flag, which was falsely claimed to deface the monument.

The latest Instagram post claiming that the United Nations replaced all country flags with rainbow flags is another misrepresentation. In reality, the photo was taken at Rockefeller Center, where the venue has installed rainbow flags for Pride Month. The U.N. spokesperson confirmed that member states’ flags and the U.N. flag exclusively fly at the U.N.’s headquarters and are never replaced with rainbow flags, despite UNAIDS being supportive of LGBTQ+ communities.

