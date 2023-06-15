Love and Sunset Take Center Stage in Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Recent Instagram Post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post

Vicky Kaushal has once again shown his romantic side by sharing a picture-perfect moment with his wife Katrina Kaif. The actor posted a mushy picture on his Instagram, where he is seen holding hands with Katrina and enjoying a sunset. The background score of ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from his movie ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ adds to the romantic vibe of the picture, making it the most love-filled moment on the internet today.

Vicky’s image was not just breathtaking, but also managed to garner a lot of attention. Even Bollywood’s heartthrob, Arjun Kapoor reacted to the romantic photo. The actor left a teasing comment, “Guru Katrina zindabad” on the post. Meanwhile, fans showered them with love. A fan even joked and asked Katrina about the God she prayed to, to find her perfect partner. Others expressed their adoration by stating that the couple is like the perfect example of ‘rab ne bana di jodi’.

Both Katrina and Vicky never shy away from talking about their personal lives. Recently, Vicky disclosed that Katrina is the planner in their relationship and plans his birthdays with perfection. He further added, “I can’t even begin to imagine the extent to which she plans”. Meanwhile, Katrina often shares her moments with her Punjabi in-laws and how she manages to stick to her diet chart.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur”, based on India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 1. There are also rumors about the actor’s involvement in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki” alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in “Phone Bhoot” and will now appear in “Merry Christmas” alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

