Fendi Combines Exquisite Jewels with Haute Couture While Chloe Announces Gabriela Hearst’s Departure

The finale of Paris couture week was a glamorous affair at the luxurious Palais Brongniart, with Fendi drawing in a star-studded crowd. Celebrities such as Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana, Cardi B, Lily James, and Shakira graced the front row, captivated by Fendi’s exquisite blend of jewelry-making and beautifully simplistic couture.

In other fashion news, the rumors have been confirmed: Gabriela Hearst is stepping down as the creative director of Maison Chloé. Hearst, who hails from Uruguay and the United States, made history as the first multicultural female designer to lead a Parisian fashion house. Her tenure at Chloé, although brief, has made a profound impact since her appointment in December 2020.

Let’s delve into the highlights from the final day of the fall couture shows:

FENDI SHINES WITH A GLITTERING COUTURE COLLECTION

Kim Jones, Fendi’s designer, declared, “This season, our focus was on embodying fluidity, drape, and shape through couture techniques, while harmonizing these elements with the contemporary spirit.” The show commenced with a stunningly neutral ensemble, acting as a prelude to the jewelry-inspired collection. A standout piece was a fluid emerald green satin gown that cascaded down the model’s body, evoking the shimmer of a precious gem.

The models showcased figure-defining silhouettes in vibrant ruby red and jet black. One particularly captivating look featured a cream sheath with an Asian-inspired waist wrap, exuding the refined artistry of jewelry craftsmanship.

The collection played with the absence of necklaces, leaving necks bare to invite the anticipation of exquisite adornments. Jones described the show as a poetic ode to couture, with the collection channeling the essence of jewelry through color palettes and ornamentation. The juxtaposition of soft and hard, flesh and stone, created a captivating dance.

Fendi’s display of creative prowess left the audience in awe, as the rousing applause signified its triumphant push against traditional couture boundaries.

GABRIELA HEARST LEAVES A SUSTAINABLE LEGACY AT CHLOÉ

Gabriela Hearst’s departure from Maison Chloé marks the end of a transformative era. During her three-year tenure, Hearst made Chloé a trailblazer in sustainability, becoming the first European luxury fashion house to secure a B Corp certification. Her initiatives included integrating eco-friendly materials, pioneering a resale program, and creating collections focused on climate-forward solutions.

Riccardo Bellini, president and CEO of Chloé, praised Hearst’s vision, passion, and commitment to values, acknowledging her significant contribution in shaping a new and vibrant chapter for the brand.

Upon her departure, Hearst expressed fulfillment and gratitude, emphasizing the importance of creating a more sustainable and purpose-driven future for the fashion industry. She took pride in the positive change achieved by her team during her time at Chloé.

Hearst now joins the lineage of illustrious designers who have shaped Chloé’s unique style and identity. From Stella McCartney to Karl Lagerfeld, Clare Waight Keller, Phoebe Philo, and most recently, Natacha Ramsay-Levi, her impact is undeniable.

Established in 1952, Chloé is credited with pioneering the concept of ready-to-wear, revolutionizing the fashion industry.

Hearst’s Chloé journey culminates with the presentation of the spring collection on Sept. 28, marking the end of an era characterized by sustainability, innovation, and diversity.

CARTIER UNVEILS SPARKLING HIGH JEWELRY PREVIEW AT ICONIC RITZ HOTEL

The renowned French jeweler, Cartier, treated attendees to an exclusive preview of its latest high jewelry collection, “The Journey Begins Again,” at the esteemed Ritz hotel on the Place Vendome. Guests were surrounded by opulence as they were offered a glimpse of 50 exquisite pieces to be officially unveiled in August.

Cartier’s legacy dates back to 1847 when Louis-Francois Cartier revolutionized the jewelry world with his intricate designs and craftsmanship. This legacy shone through in the latest collection, featuring two innovative series: “Unda” and “Voltea.”

The “Unda” series, named after the Latin word for wave, showcased a necklace adorned with 1,092 diamonds and 67 emeralds. Set in white gold, this piece mesmerized with its intricate wave patterns.

The “Voltea” series brought a burst of color and modernity, featuring a striking necklace in pink gold and delicate coral. Despite coral’s fragility, the segmented design beautifully echoed the pattern of an electric wave.

