Futuristic Merry Men

We were invited by Nacon to a special event, where we had the privilege to preview Gangs Of Sherwood, the new co-op action title releasing in October. The game unfolds in a time of steampunk-meets-futuristic-tech, where you play a modernized version of Robin Hood fighting against the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Gangs Of Sherwood is designed for 1-4 players, where all players will take on the roles of Robin Hood’s Merry Men to stop the Sheriff’s forces. Despite the presence of swords and arrows, most of these weapons are electrified, and the arrows follow their targets. Along with the original characters, the game features newly updated faces and names, which are compatible with modern-day technology. The gameplay experience and story’s reimagined version have made this game stand out.

