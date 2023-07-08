How to Beat the Rainy Day Blues and Lift Your Mood

While the monsoon season brings relief from the scorching summer heat, some individuals experience feelings of depression and low mood during this time. This is commonly referred to as “monsoon blues.” Similar to the gloomy and dark weather outside, you may feel downcast and subdued, lacking motivation to carry out daily tasks. While not clinically defined, this behavior during the rainy season bears similarities to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Seasonal Affective Disorder, as described by the American Psychiatric Society, is a type of seasonal depression primarily occurring in winter. Individuals with SAD experience mood swings and symptoms similar to depression. These symptoms typically manifest during the autumn and winter months, when sunlight is scarce, and usually improve with the changing seasons.

The symptoms of SAD include fatigue and a loss of interest in activities that were once enjoyed. Changes in appetite, such as eating more and craving carbohydrates, may also lead to weight gain. There are changes in sleeping patterns, with a tendency to sleep more. Often, the person starts feeling worthless or guilty and may also have difficulty thinking, concentrating, or making decisions.

Here are a few self-help tips to overcome your monsoon blues:

If you spend most of your day working indoors, make sure to incorporate as much natural light as possible into your workspace. Open curtains or blinds and sit near a window. This will brighten your environment and help you stay connected to the outside world and nature.

Regular physical activity can improve your overall health. Exercise can also help you stay fit and energized. So, if you’re feeling down, engaging in some form of exercise can take your mind off things and uplift your mood. Even a slow walk or jog can make a difference.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet is crucial to ensure that your body receives all the necessary nutrients for effective functioning. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. If you have cravings, try finding healthier alternatives to satisfy them.

Lastly, be mindful of your symptoms and recognize them early on. For instance, keep track of the incidents or triggers that contribute to your mood. This can help you identify behavioral patterns. If necessary, consider seeking the guidance of a therapist, and the information you’ve gathered will be useful in receiving appropriate treatment.