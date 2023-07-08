In Developer Diary, ‘Slitterhead’ Unveils Wolverine-Inspired Combat and an Exciting Playable Canine Feature

Bokeh Game Studio has released a captivating developer diary showcasing their upcoming game, Slitterhead. The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on July 6, provides a sneak peek into the game’s early build, featuring terrifying enemies, magical abilities, and even a playable dog.

The footage primarily consists of user tests and does not fully represent the final version of Slitterhead. Nonetheless, it offers a glimpse into the emotions the development team aims to evoke in players.

Set in dark and gritty city streets, the game puts players in the shoes of a protagonist who battles monstrous creatures from a third-person perspective. Throughout the game, players can unlock various abilities, such as regaining health from blood stains on the ground. Additionally, one of the characters possesses claw-like appendages, similar to Wolverine or the Witch from Left 4 Dead, which can be used to defend against and attack approaching enemies.

The developer diary also showcased a segment where players can assume the role of a stray dog, following a mysterious red trail in the air to another character. Project manager Takuro Konno highlighted these unique mechanics, stating that they received positive feedback from playtests. This confidence in the game’s features has fueled the team’s ambition to expand the player base beyond typical horror game enthusiasts.

While specific details regarding these unique mechanics were not disclosed, Bokeh Game Studio aims to blend elements of the horror genre with their expertise in action games. Founder Keiichiro Toyama expressed the desire to create a game that appeals to a wide range of players, including those who are not usually drawn to horror games, in an interview conducted in 2022.

In other gaming news, acclaimed game designer Peter Molyneux hinted at an upcoming game from developer 22cans, teasing a groundbreaking mechanic that has never been seen before in the gaming industry.