JioCinema, the over-the-top streaming service owned by Viacom18, has recently secured the digital rights to stream the India-West Indies cricket series. The platform will provide live-streams for two test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is.
India-West Indies cricket series to be broadcasted on JioCinema and FanCode
