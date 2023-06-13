Insightful Dev of Star Wars Outlaws Elaborates on the Reason for Choosing the Timeline Between Empire and Jedi

Massive Entertainment, the developer of Star Wars Outlaws, recently disclosed the reason behind the choice of timeline for the open-world, galaxy-spanning adventure game. According to Massive Entertainment’s creative director Julian Gerighty, the sequel’s timeframe was selected, in part, because of the team’s love for the original trilogy. However, there’s an even more specific reason for choosing to set the game’s story between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Speaking to IGN, Gerighty explained that one of the prominent themes of the game is the idea of “scoundrels.” In the Star Wars universe, the term “scoundrel” refers to individuals like Han Solo, who are outlaws with questionable motives. Gerighty argues that the period after The Empire Strikes Back is perfect for setting a story about scoundrels.

In the game’s narrative, which takes place during a lull for the Rebellion, the Empire is running rampant as the Outer Rim’s crime organizations thrive and become even more powerful. According to Gerighty, “it really is a moment where the underworld is thriving and there’s no better situation for an established or a rookie scoundrel to cut their teeth than this particular moment.”

The new open-world Star Wars game from Ubisoft was revealed as Star Wars Outlaws at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase event on June 11. A gameplay trailer premiered soon after at Ubisoft Forward.

Star Wars Outlaws follows the story of Kay Vess, who embarks on a scrappy adventure throughout the galaxy, using her wits and a blaster bolt or two to navigate the fearsome underbelly of the Outer Rim.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelance reporter. He’ll talk about The Witcher all day.